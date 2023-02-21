ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.04 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $199.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.83. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,880. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

