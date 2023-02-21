ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.14 Million in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 342,779 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of 2U as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of 2U by 101.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of 2U by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 64,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

2U Stock Performance

2U Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

