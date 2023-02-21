ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.16 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.