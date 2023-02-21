ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.17 Million in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 358,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,689 shares of company stock worth $540,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.92.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

