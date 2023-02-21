ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.19 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

