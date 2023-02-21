ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.20 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.06.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.