ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.20 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,081,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,009 shares of company stock worth $3,333,912. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

POWI opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

