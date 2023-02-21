ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,750,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $142.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

