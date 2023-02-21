ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period.
VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
