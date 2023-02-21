ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Kennametal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.5 %

KMT stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $33.99.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

