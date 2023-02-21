ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

PDD opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

