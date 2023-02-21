ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 22,098 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,630. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

