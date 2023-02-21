ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 204,870 BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of BELLUS Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in BELLUS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,314,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,272,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

BLU opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.14. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

