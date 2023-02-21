ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 55,508 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $84,466,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,629 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

