ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 85,374 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 112.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,824,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Money Express Trading Up 0.7 %

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $451,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $932.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.