ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,368 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BK opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

