ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Match Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $114.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.