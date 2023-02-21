ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 1,333.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,480 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 3.5 %

About Kodiak Sciences

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $388.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.