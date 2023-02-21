ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS CBOE opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

