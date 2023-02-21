ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 151,736 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,736 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $69,488,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

