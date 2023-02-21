ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 210,571 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,571 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

About Gerdau

Shares of GGB opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.