ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 24,308 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.67. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

