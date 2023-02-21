ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 39,133 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 39,133 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,093 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $138.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

