ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 69,049 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,049 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of RPC worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RPC by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RPC by 13.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RPC by 160.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.78. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

