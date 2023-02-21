ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $2.29 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Surgery Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,098 shares of company stock valued at $382,775 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

