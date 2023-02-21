ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 45,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.06 and a 200-day moving average of $196.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

