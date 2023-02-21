ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,647 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,763.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,310 in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.