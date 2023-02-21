FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,869 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,345 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 178.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,268,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 813,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 453.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 659,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after buying an additional 606,628 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

