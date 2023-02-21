FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TuSimple by 30.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TuSimple Stock Performance

TuSimple Profile

Shares of TSP opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.