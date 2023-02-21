FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,578 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Infinera by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Infinera by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Infinera by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.21. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

