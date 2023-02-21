FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 423,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ BRP opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

