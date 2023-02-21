FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 64.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

