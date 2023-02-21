FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,959,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 863,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invitae Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

