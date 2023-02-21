FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period.
2U Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $744.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
