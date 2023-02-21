FDx Advisors Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 422,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CarGurus

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

