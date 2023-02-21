FDx Advisors Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3,872.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 754,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 175,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 257,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group raised their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

