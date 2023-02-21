FDx Advisors Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 89.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 21.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Vale by 1,246.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,186 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $26,792,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 165.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,460,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,286 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Vale Price Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

