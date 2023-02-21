FDx Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

