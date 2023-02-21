FDx Advisors Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,135 shares of company stock worth $13,816,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

