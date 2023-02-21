FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Harsco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco Profile

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $690.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.