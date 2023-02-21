FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,737,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 189,572 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,322,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 129,566 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

