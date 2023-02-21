FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

