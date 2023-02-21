FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Stock Down 1.3 %

NVST stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.