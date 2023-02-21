FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,207,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PETQ opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

