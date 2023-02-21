FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,723 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 587.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NYSE:OII opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

