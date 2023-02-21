FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,555 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,538,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of WBD opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

