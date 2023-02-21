FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,292 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $138.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.58.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

