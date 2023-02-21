FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 904,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

