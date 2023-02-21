FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,691 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 519,715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo Company Profile

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

