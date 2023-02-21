FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 976 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

